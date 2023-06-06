Iain Stirling, who is the voice of Love Island, appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled ITV breakfast show on Monday (5 June) to talk about his role as the show’s narrator. Iain’s appearance coincided with the return of Love Island’s 10th season, which aired at 9pm last night.

As the interview kicked off, both Lorraine and Iain admitted they didn’t think the show would make it this far when the first season aired, with Iain saying he initially thought the show would “just be a bit of fun.”

Lorraine asked Iain to talk about the show’s new twist, which was revealed last night, in which the audience were able to vote for which couples they would like to see paired together. Iain, however, was unable to elaborate on the twist, as he was unsure of exactly how the audience would be able to get involved.

Iain Stirling talked to Lorraine Kelly about the 10th season of Love Island

“I’m glad that you know these things,” Lorraine said, to which Iain responded: “I show up and watch the episodes like a punter now.”

This was followed by a discussion about Iain’s narration on the show. Lorraine said: “You can tell you’ve got huge affection not just for the show but for the people in it. I mean you’re cheeky, but it’s not done with any malice; it’s just done in a very affectionate way.”

“We sort of decided right from the very beginning if you’re nasty then where do you go from there really? I also like to look at them as sort of like they’re playing a character,” Iain responded.

“So when they’re in that villa, I sort of look at them as the character they are in the villa, and when they’re out of the villa, they go back to being lovely human beings with feelings and emotions because we can forget that at times can’t we?”

The show kicked off last night with the first 10 contestants being paired together. At the end of the show, another twist was introduced, as it was revealed that bombshell Zachariah would end up stealing a girl who is already in a couple and leaving one male contestant vulnerable.