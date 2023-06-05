Bradley Walsh was left unimpressed, as he hosted Blankety Blank, after Lorraine Kelly suggested the show’s previous host Les Dawson was the better comic. The ITV presenter, 63 from Glasgow, joined celebrities Richard Madeley, Suzi Ruffell, Jimmy Carr, Su Pollard and Big Narstie as they helped contestants by filling in the missing blanks on Saturday 3 June.

During the show, Bradley asked the celebrity panel if any of them had previously been on Blankety Blank and Lorraine confirmed that she had been. Bradley asked if she had been on the original to which Lorraine responded: "[with] Les Dawson, and he was really, really funny so..."

Lorraine Kelly appeared as herself in Coronation Street in 2019 (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Bradley turned to the camera and pulled a face at Lorraine’s jab. The insults kept coming at Bradley’s expense when Su Pollard revealed she had also been on Blankety Blank before when it was hosted by Terry Wogan.

Su said: "[Terry] was fantastic, you've got a long way to go to combine the talents of the two but I'm sure you'll get there."

Lorraine’s appearance on the game show came after she took a week-long break from hosting her self-titled ITV breakfast show to spend time with her family over the half-term holidays. During her break, the Lorraine show was hosted by Ranvir Singh who was slammed by viewers for her treatment of Mick Hucknall during an interview on the show.

Ranvir Singh attends the ITV Palooza 2022 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter appeared on the show to discuss his comeback to the music world. However, Ranvir was criticised by viewers for continuously interrupting the interview.

One viewer said on Twitter: "I see Ranvir is following in Lorraine’s footsteps by constantly interrupting the guest." Another added: “Ranvir asks the longest questions I've ever heard and seems to rush the guest through answering it so she can ask another one."

Lorraine returned to the studio on Monday 5 June to host Lorraine and simultaneously made an appearance on This Morning with Holly Whiloughby.