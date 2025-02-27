I'm one of Glasgow's most famous artists - and I'm getting my 80s band back together

One of Scotland’s most respected artists, Gerard M. Burns, has reunited his 1980s band, Valerie and the Week of Wonders, and new recordings are on the way.

In their heyday, the band supported the likes of Del Amitri and Simple Minds, with Greg Kane, who later became part of Hue and Cry, playing saxophone for a time.

Burns considers his time in the band one of a ‘series of failures’ that have helped him grow into the person he is today.

Now best known as one of Scotland’s most celebrated portrait artists, Burns has painted famous Scots, including former First Minister Alex Salmond, Hollywood actor Brian Cox, and Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir.

Burns started his career in art as a teacher at Glasgow’s St Aloysius’ College, where he helped grow class sizes from just four or five students to around 70 or 80.

However, speaking on The Human First podcast with Adrian Murphy, CEO of Murphy Wealth, he revealed how the demands of teaching took a heavy toll, leading to a nervous breakdown.

The “painter of people” explained how he felt disillusioned after graduating from Glasgow School of Art in 1983 with a degree in Fine Art, struggling to find a clear path forward. He then spent 10 years teaching at St Aloysius, where he was brought in to “put a bomb under their art department” and eventually became head of art.

Reflecting on his time as a teacher, Burns said: “The job broke me. I loved teaching, but it was a tough job.

“I lost all of my hair due to alopecia, which was an interesting experience. Had I had a heart attack, I could’ve buried it because I would’ve looked the same.

“But with shedding my hair, I felt like I emerged as a shiny new creature, and I, with the support of my wife, became a full-time artist.”

Burns describes himself as both an artist and a businessman who has forged a successful career, turning his art into a family business, where his wife and children all play roles in framing, promoting, and developing his work.

In the in-depth conversation, Burns shares how he has steadily grown his art career from selling pieces for hundreds to thousands, and eventually tens of thousands.

Coming from an engineering household with no artists in the family, Burns explains how he had to ‘make it up as he went along,’ but his strong work ethic has always driven him forward.

“You make a five-year plan and then change it every six months,” Burns said, “but I appreciate that my family rely on me moving forward, and there’s a legacy I’d like to leave them. That’s my focus.”

When Murphy asked if there was a particular piece that had stayed with him, Burns responded without hesitation: “Doddie Weir.”

Burns added: “I got the chance to rub shoulders with Doddie Weir - he left a deep mark on me that I can’t really explain. It was a remarkable experience.

“In Doddie’s portrait, his instinct was to act the clown, to be the goof, which he always did to cover up the fact he was in pain.

“And I said to him that’s wrong, it can’t be a smiley painting – and the painting I made shows some of that pain. That’s why it’s so powerful.”

Adrian Murphy, CEO of the Glasgow-based wealth management firm Murphy Wealth, hosts The Human First podcast to shed light on the lives and choices of the people behind successful businesses.

You can listen to the full podcast by searching for Human First on all major platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.

You can listen to the full podcast by searching for Human First on all major platforms, including Spotify and YouTube.

