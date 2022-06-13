Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a timeless traditional ceremony, the bible and swords were presented to Queen Abbie by Jamie Hepburn MSP and the miners lamp and shuttles were presented by Depute Provost Anne Thomas. The young people all received a bible from the local churches presented by the Reverend Bob JohnstoneThanking everyone involved, Organiser Jean Jones added: “Despite the weather the Parade took place led by Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band.The park and the stalls were very busy with lots of money raised for local organisations.”