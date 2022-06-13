Kilsyth Civic Week Saturday celebrations marked brilliant comeback for event that celebrates what's best about the town

The young faces of a very special occasion were out in force at the celebrations which kicked of Kilsyth Civic Week at Burngreen Park on Saturday.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 13th June 2022, 9:22 am

Kilsyth Civic Week 2022
In a timeless traditional ceremony, the bible and swords were presented to Queen Abbie by Jamie Hepburn MSP and the miners lamp and shuttles were presented by Depute Provost Anne Thomas. The young people all received a bible from the local churches presented by the Reverend Bob JohnstoneThanking everyone involved, Organiser Jean Jones added: “Despite the weather the Parade took place led by Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band.The park and the stalls were very busy with lots of money raised for local organisations.”

