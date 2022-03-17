Kirkintilloch: Campsie View residents are smoothie operators!

Last week’s smoothie menu included flavours like peach melba, berry and oat as well as a more unusual peanut butter and banana blend which went down a treat.

Chef, Wayne Woolman said: “As we get older our bodies may find it harder to store essential fats and sugars. Drinking smoothies is a good way to maintain a healthy weight and it’s great fun trying different ingredients. It’s easy to fortify smoothies by adding in high energy foods like custard, ice cream, milk powder and honey to increase calories where needed.”

Food and drink play an important role in the care home whether it’s trying new things, bringing back fond memories, socialising with others as well as essential nutrition. Residents also enjoy creating their own dishes as part of the home’s weekly Cookery Club.

Smoothie operators at Campsie View Care Home

Resident Joyce Paine, aged 99, said: “I’ve enjoyed trying all the smoothies, they’re much more exciting than just eating a piece of fruit and easy to get my five a day. The peanut butter and banana one sounded strange but it was definitely my favourite.”

Nora Gilliver, (99) added: “I wouldn’t mind having smoothies more often. When I was younger I had a blueberry bush in my garden, they’re so good for you.”