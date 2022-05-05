Kirkintilloch care home residents celebrate World Laughter Day

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campsie View residents Janet Tait and Michael Allison enjoy a joke together

Residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions to kick off the event ‘Laughter & Sunshine’.

The initiative is running in more than 150 Four Seasons care homes across the UK during May.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the activities residents can take part in include Laughter Yoga sessions, listening to local children’s favourite jokes and enjoying performances by visiting comedians and singers.

Phillip Pickles takes to the stage

The homes’ Magic Moments coordinators are also putting together ‘Happiness Handbooks’ full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter and sunshine into older life.

Top tips that have been submitted so far include –

“Think about the most embarrassing thing that happened to you when you were young and I’m sure you’ll laugh about it now”;

“Try singing ‘Bring me sunshine’ and doing the Morecambe and Wise silly walk; it never fails to make me feel cheery".

The Canal Street home’s manager, Nicola Brown, said: “After the challenges of the last two years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.

"Research says that children laugh on average 300 times a day but adults only 17, so we’ve got a lot of catching up to do!

"Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect with each other and laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.”

Resident Michael Allison (78), added: “That was great fun! I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I was laughing all afternoon.”

Resident Janet Tait (also 78): said: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more.

"Even though some of the jokes were terrible, as soon as other people started to laugh it set me off too!