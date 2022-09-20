Kirkintilloch Scrabble Club President retires

Scrabble Club president retires

Catherine Rundell was presented with a certificate and a bouquet of flowers.

Cathy founded the Club in 2015 after finding few outlets for sedate leisure activities.

The Club recently received funding from the National Lottery which will contribute towards room hire and new equipment.

The club is held in the Kirkintilloch Miners' Welfare & Social Club on a Wednesday afternoon. There is no joining fee and a £1 a week contributes to tea and biscuits.