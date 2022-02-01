Lanark Lifestyles Centre closed due to storms

The storm tore out insulation from Lanark Lifestyles roof and the centre remains closed.

South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture took to Facebook to warn customers that classes would not be taking place at the weekend.

And SLLC updated customers on Monday, saying: “We remain closed until further notice.

"This is due to damage to the roof caused by the high winds on Saturday. We will update further on Wednesday following further inspection.

"We are able to relocate some fitness classes to The Harry Smith Complex, Lanark Memorial Hall and Carluke Leisure Centre and will contact customers regarding these arrangements. All other activities are cancelled.

"Please note the car park and surrounding paths are closed so if arriving for a class at Harry Smith please park in the lower car parks.We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

We asked South Lanarkshire Council for an update on the situation.

A spokesman said: “The high winds caused significant damage to the roof and ripped out much of the insulation.

"The building remains closed today until a full report on the extent of the damage can be obtained. The area around the building has been closed off to the public, both on foot and in vehicles, until the report can be obtained."

It’s not yet clear how long the Lifestyles Centre will remain closed.