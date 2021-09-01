Lanark Moor Parkrun is back in action!

Ready, set, go...the popular Lanark Moor parkrun will return this Saturday, August 28, at 9.30am.

Three years since the event launched, and 17 months since the last run in March 2020, event director Derek Aitken was delighted to announce its restart.

The run got under way as usual at 9.30am last Saturday from the Equi Centre car park – where the 5km route also ends.

Everyone was looking forward to the relaunch, not least Derek and the volunteers who marshal the route and keep a weekly record of participants’ times.

Volunteers help keep track of runners times and positions.

Derek said: “I’ve lost track of the number of people who have stopped me in Lanark during the last 17 months, asking when the parkrun will return.

“I believe we were the second last to start in Scotland but we’re just delighted that we were finally given the green light.

"I launched the runs on August 11, 2018, so we just missed our birthday celebrations. However, I’m sure people will be more than happy to hear that we’re back.”

While taking part is free of charge, those who want to join in the fun must register in advance at www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

Derek said: “People only have to register with parkrun once but they need to do it if they want to keep a track of their progress and times.

"It also serves as our track and trace system, so we can easily contact people in the event of a Covid case.

"Participants get a printed copy of their barcode which is scanned by our volunteers at the end of the race, when they receive a position barcode which is also scanned.

"All the data is then inputted into our laptop and the results posted on our page on the parkrun website, giving people a chance to keep track of how they’re getting on."

People can choose to walk, jog or run the route. However, Derek warned that it’s not for the faint-hearted.

"Lanark was billed as the second toughest route in Scotland,” he added. “While some people do compete, others enjoy the social side. We don’t care how long it takes someone to complete the route – we’ll wait until the last person makes it home.”