Lanarkshire Lord Lieutenant leads tributes to the Queen

Tributes to the Queen in South Lanarkshire were led by Lord Lieutenant Lady Susan Haughey and Provost Margaret Cooper.

Here in South Lanarkshire, those tributes were fittingly led by the Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire Lady Susan Haughey.

She said: “As the longest lived and reigned British monarch, Her Majesty has been a constant throughout all our lives, providing exceptional leadership and support through difficult times, as well as celebrating the many successes and achievements of this country and the commonwealth that she served with such commitment and dedication over her reign of 70 years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Throughout this time, even into her nineties, she continued to undertake an extensive programme of engagements, was patron to over 600 charities and recognised – through honours, awards, receptions and garden parties – the contribution and achievements of individuals and organisations.

“Here in Lanarkshire thousands of people will have fond memories of Her Majesty’s visits to our county over the years, from her visit to Hamilton Park Racecourse in 1947 to coming to see the World Heritage Site at New Lanark in 2000.

“I was very honoured to have met Her Majesty on a number of occasions and I will certainly treasure these memories for the rest of my days. On all of these occasions, her sense of duty and devotion to public service has been inspirational and a source of immense pride.

“As we mourn her loss as our Queen, we also remember how acutely this will impact on all her family and our thoughts and sympathies are very much with them in the difficult days that lie ahead.”

Speaking on behalf of South Lanarkshire, Provost Margaret Cooper also sent her deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

She said: “I am sure we will all want to take a quiet moment and reflect on the incredible life of our longest serving Monarch.

“She has been by the country’s side through some of our brightest and darkest days, and always did so with a dedication and love for her people.”