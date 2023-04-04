Lewis Capaldi’s new album vinyls go on sale at 6pm on Tuesday on the Blood Records website

Lewis Capaldi has announced that animated vinyl copies of his new album will be available for purchase on Tuesday at 6pm.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, posted a video on his Instagram story and a separate post announcing that 5,000 copies would be sold exclusively by Blood Records.

“These are very limited,” Lewis said in his story. “With no more being pressed ever!!” he added in the caption of his post.

The singer, who boasts over 6 million followers, followed his initial announcement with several other stories.

“Love these so much,” he wrote in one story.

“Actually buzzing about these!! Can’t wait for mine to arrive!” he wrote in another.

Fans took to the comment section of Lewis’ post with matched enthusiasm for the vinyl release, and many received replies directly from Lewis.

“I want one, and I don’t even own a record player,” one fan commented.

“Will my bank account be happy? No. Will I still get this vinyl? Absolutely,” another commented.

“What are the chances of you signing one for me and sending me it?” another fan asked, to which Lewis replied: “deal if you bring it to a show for me.”

In March, Lewis also released a limited edition pink vinyl version of his new album on his website , which has already sold out.