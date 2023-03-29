The chart-topper stunned fans as he served them food and drink and played his new single 35,000 ft up in the air

Lewis Capaldi played the role of a flight attendant, as he surprised passengers on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Los Angeles.

The Scottish singer , 26, made his way through the aircraft with a British Airways drinks trolley, offering snacks and drinks to unsuspecting passengers including four superfans who had been personally invited onto the flight.

“I feel like I’m not doing anything, just standing here looking pretty,” Lewis said, as a flight attendant helped him with his drinks rounds.

Lewis Capaldi surprises fans on flight from London to Los Angeles

After offering food and drink, and even asking a passenger for one of their pringles, Lewis serenaded customers with a chorus and verse of his unreleased track, ‘Wish You The Best.’

The song was a perfect fit for the venue, a flight travelling across the Atlantic, as the lyrics declare “it seems like Glasgow gets further from LA.”

His highly anticipated second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is out 19th May on EMI Records.

Lewis Capaldi at his Netflix premiere in Glasgow

Ahead of the release of his new album, a raw and honest feature length music documentary, ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, in partnership with Netflix, BMG, & Pulse Films, executive produced by Independent Entertainment will be released globally on Netflix on 5th April.

Lewis recently premiered the documentary in Glasgow city centre on 23rd March.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” one fan said after Lewis performed right next to her.

“Lewis Capaldi just came out; seeing him that close, I’m like wow,” said another.