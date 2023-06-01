Lewis Capaldi jokingly betrayed good friend Ed Sheeran at the BBC Big Weekend Festival by encouraging a sea of Scottish fans to chant “f**k you Ed”. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, got his audience to turn on Ed for not showing up at the event to show support.

Lewis said: “This next song is a song from my recent album that I wrote with a red haired friend of mine by the name of Ed Sheeran. Ed is not here today so yeah… f**k him. Everybody on the count of three say ‘f**k you Ed’ one, two, three…” At this point the crowd joined in enthusiastically before Lewis quickly added: “we love him, we love that man.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram Reels to respond, sharing the clip of Lewis’ performance and the infamous chant. Ed spoke over the clip saying: “I thought we were friends, Lewis, I thought we were friends you f**cking ****.”

“I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved,” Ed Sheeran captioned the video, poking fun at the title of one of Lewis’ biggest hits.

Fans were delighted by the celebrity dispute and flocked to the comments section to get involved. One said: “Ok, swear as much as you want, but keep interacting, please! I need a friendship like this!” Another added: “Please let this be the start of a long drawn out comedy beef 😂😂.”

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran are great friends and are famed for their fake feuds and hilarious banter. Ed formed a bond with the ‘Before You Go’ hitmaker back in 2019, when Lewis was the support act for Ed’s ‘Divide Tour’ UK dates in Leeds and Ipswich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ed explained: “I met him at those gigs, he came and opened up for me. Most of my lockdown was spent on the phone to him.” The pair have collaborated on a number of occasions and often send each other their songs before releasing them. Ed said: "He reminds me so much of myself on my first album. I know how much pressure he’s putting on himself and the label is putting on him, and everyone else in the world on his second album. Second albums are so important so we call each other a lot and have had long chats about life."