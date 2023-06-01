Lewis Capaldi has wowed fans in Italy with an epic performance at the Mediolanum Forum. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, took to the stage in Milan on 31 May after previously postponing his gig in the city. He shared his excitement with his 6.7 million Instagram followers captioning a story: “Sorry about having to rearrange the show but f**k, you made it worth the wait.”

Lewis was seen performing ‘Wish You The Best’ to a sea of adoring fans all holding lit up phones to show their support. During his performance of the number one hit ‘Someone You Loved’, he turned the camera towards the audience and captured the whole arena singing the chorus back to him.

The 26-year-old Scottish singer was originally supposed to perform on 8 March, but was forced to cancel after being diagnosed with bronchitis. Lewis took to Instagram and Twitter to apologise for pulling out personally. He said: “Hello everybody, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. I’m f***ing gutted to be making this video and I’m so, so sorry to have to do this but unfortunately, I’m going to have to reschedule the remaining shows on my European tour."

He added: "I don’t know what else to say here; I want to do a video and post so you can know it was coming from me and not someone in management.”

The heartbroken singer went on to explain that after losing his voice while on stage in Stockholm, he was sent home by doctors. He apologised saying that he had already checked with the venues to find dates to reschedule the sold out shows. As promised he returned to Milan on 31 May and will also be performing at the Hallenstadion in Zurich on 28 June.