Lewis Capaldi axed track with One Direction star Niall Horan from new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

Lewis Capaldi revealed he worked on a song with One Direction star Niall Horan for his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which was released on May 19. However, the song didn’t make it on the new album, as Lewis revealed that the track was “f***ing s**t.”

The singer, 26 from Glasgow, said: “We wrote a song and it was not good. Yeah, it was f***ing s**t. He wrote most of it.” Lewis dug the knife in a little further saying that he wanted to collaborate with Niall’s ex-bandmate Harry Styles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked who he wanted to record with in the future, Lewis said: “I would love to do a collaboration with Paolo Nutini. He is my dream. He is an elusive man. He will just disappear for seven years. So trying to get him and pin him down . . . he is slippery.” He then added: “Obviously Harry Styles — I am a big fan. He is really like a successful singer. Probably the biggest in the world at the moment and he is f****ing super-sexy.”

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Niall is not the only one whose collaboration was not up to Lewis’ standards. In an interview with Audacy, Lewis talked about a song he and Matty Healy worked on together that also didn’t make the cut on.

When asked why it wouldn’t be featured on the album, Lewis said: “It was just a bit weird, which I liked but just not for this record. I think maybe the next record will go a bit left of centre.”

Lewis also worked on a collaboration with Calvin Harris, which Calvin revealed Lewis had lost meaning that the song was never released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis and Niall’s friendship dates back to when Lewis was just starting out in the industry, and the pair have been known to make digs at one another in the public eye. Most recently, Lewis posted a TikTok that featured a clip of Niall talking to his NBC The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

In the video, Niall suggested he and Blake go to Ireland “just acting the maggot. Two eejits.” Lewis was not happy with this as he proceeded to call Niall a “little f***ing b***h,” seemingly betrayed by Niall’s proposal.

Fans took to the comments, adding to the joke, with one saying: “Idk which dad I’m gonna choose in this divorce” and another adding: “I would treat you better lewis.” This followed Niall’s last dig at Lewis in which he called him a “liar” after the release of his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’