Lewis Capaldi has recalled a drunken Facetime with The 1975’s Matty Healy, revealing what he is really like. Matty has been a centre of attention since fans began speculating he was dating pop icon Taylor Swift shortly after the news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn broke.

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, revealed the details of his phone call with Matty prior to the news of his supposed romance, saying Matt was seemingly “normal.”

He told The Sunday Times: "I FaceTimed Chris Martin, I think to ask if he wanted to come to an after-party. Thank God he didn’t reply." He continued: “I also FaceTimed Matt Healy that night. Not so bad. Matty’s more... normal? Oh no, I wouldn’t say that. He’s maybe more up for a laugh. I mean, not that Chris isn’t."

In an interview with Audacy, Lewis talked about a song he and Matt had worked on together that didn’t make the cut on his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ When asked why it wouldn’t be featured on the album, Lewis said: “It was just a bit weird, which I liked but just not for this record. I think maybe the next record will go a bit left of centre.”

He also talked about the songwriting process, saying that Matty likes to make things “a bit mental” and that he is “brilliant.” The interviewer then went on to say he thinks Matty is someone you either “love love love him or hate hate hate him,” and even brought Taylor into the equation.

Lewis responded: “I f***ing love him; I think he’s brilliant.” The interview was posted to YouTube on 7 April, one day before the first reports that Taylor had broken up with long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after six years.

Shortly after the breakup rumours surfaced, as did new ones that Taylor and Matty were in a new relationship. Fans further speculated that this could be true after Matty was seen at Taylor’s Era’s tour in Nashville two nights in a row.

On Friday 5 May, Taylor appeared to confirm the new relationship by mouthing a cryptic message on stage. She was seen saying: “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” before performing ‘Cardigan.’

Fans later realised that Matty had mouthed these same words at a 1975 concert in the Philippines on 3 May. He was also spotted at the Nashville concert with Taylor’s close friends Gigi Hadid and Abigail Anderson Berard, causing fans to further speculate the two might be an item.

