Lewis Capaldi has admitted to worrying about ‘power imbalance’ when trying to date women who aren’t famous

Lewis Capaldi has admitted that his celebrity status is a cause for concern when using dating apps to meet women his age.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, explained to The Guardian that his fame can cause an “odd dynamic” when speaking to women on dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge, as they are likely to know things about him while he has no knowledge about them.

He said that meeting people on dating apps is important for his “own sanity” and a normal man his age would be using the platforms.

“You have to worry about this sort of power imbalance. I have to assume that most girls my age, in the UK or Scotland at least, have a passing familiarity with who I am, even if they’re not into me, so that makes things weird,” Lewis said.

Lewis Capaldi admitted that his father’s suspicion of people has influenced how he interacts with strangers, while revealing that his dad requires people to prove themselves.

He continued by explaining that there have been many people who’ve used their power to take advantage of others.

Lewis added: “I don’t want to take advantage of my position in that way. I’m happier being used than using someone, do you know what I mean?”

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who boasts almost 6million Instagram followers, revealed that he was kicked off Tinder because someone thought that he was a catfish.

He claimed that if he was going to impersonate a celebrity on a dating app, he wouldn’t choose himself because “you can’t get many bites on a Lewis Capaldi Tinder account, and I know that, because I own one.”

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer recently shared what he’s looking for in a partner in a tongue-in-cheek dating video posted by LadBible .

Lewis said: “I think someone who’s just loving, caring… and someone who’s just got a rocking bod as well.

“Someone who can just *motions fist* when it comes to the bedroom, just hit me on the headboard.”

Over 100,000 people have viewed the video, with many commenters admitting they would be eager to go on a date with the star.

One person commented: “The way that I’d marry this man in a heartbeat”

“Can you be in love with someone you’ve never met? Because Lewis Capaldi man 🤣,” another wrote.

A third said: “🤣 your my fave”

Lewis, who went public with being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last month, is currently working on his second album.

He announced that ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will be released in May next year, while his tour across the UK and Ireland will kick off in January.