Lewis Capaldi returned to New College Lanarkshire in Motherwell this week.

Local lad, Lewis Capaldi, has been making the rounds while at home in Glasgow this week.

Following on from a surprise set busking on Buchanan Street, the Forget Me surprised music students at New College Lanarkshire in Motherwell.

Capaldi was a former student at the college, and returned to share some ‘words of wisdom’ in one of the campus theatres on Wednesday 14 September.

So, what happened during the surprise visit for music students? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Lewis Capaldi say to students of New College Lanarkshire?

Lecturer Scott Cowie introduced Lewis Capaldi to the stage and came out to a room full of aspiring musicians who cheered and screamed on their feet.

Cowie shared the heartwarming clip to his Instagram page as Capaldi emerged from the curtains showing the excitement of the students.

The college released pictures of the day and thanked the singer for sharing ‘words of wisdom’ with students on his ‘old stomping ground’.

The statement read: "It was great to have Lewis Capaldi back at his old stomping ground.

"Lewis studied at NCL with our music lecturer, Scott Cowie, and was kind enough to share some words of wisdom with our students."

When is Lewis Capaldi’s next album out?

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Lewis Capaldi’s second album following the monumental success of his first - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent - which was released in 2019.

The singer went on to release an EP titled To Tell The I Can’t Believe We Got This Far, in 2020 but fans are still waiting for a full length set of new songs.

Lewis spoke to fans just before his headline set at Latitude festival, admitting: "I just want to say now, I have no new music to play you. I rescheduled a lot of shows last year because I was like, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album’. And I was supposed to do it, but I am horribly lazy."

However, the singer has since released his newest single Forget Me on 9 September signalling that more new music is most definitely on the way.

When did Lewis Capaldi busk on Buchanan Street?

On Wednesday 14 September, Capaldi took to the city’s Buchanan Street with his guitar, and quickly gained a large crowd of excited fans in the busy shopping area.

Capaldi sang some of his biggest hits standing outside Princes Square, including Before You Go.

During the set the singer joked to the crowds saying: “I’m not actually Lewis Capaldi, I’m just a really good impersonator.”