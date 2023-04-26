Lewis Capaldi gives insight into his relationship with Ellie MacDowall on Heart FM

Lewis Capaldi appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Monday 24 April to talk about his new album.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, not only talked about his upcoming release and his documentary but also about his new relationship with girlfriend Ellie MacDowall , who he says is an avid listener of Heart FM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis announced that he was no longer single after his previous appearance on the show.

“We did give you a little bit of a pep talk last time,” Jamie said. “I’d like to think that somehow maybe we were part of that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis replied: “You guys were instrumental. She’s an avid listener of the show, obviously, and we have since got together.”

When asked by Amanda if he’s happy, Lewis said that it was a “loaded question.”

This comes after he described himself in a previous interview as a “happy chappy” in his new relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amanda and Jamie then asked Lewis to play a game which involved sharing with them the last voice note he recorded. Lewis revealed the recording was of a “weird-sounding” fart, which he admitted he had sent to his girlfriend.

“Here I am thinking that we put all this work into your love life, and now you’re just doing that,” Jamie joked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ve got to love me for me, Jamie,” Lewis responded.

“Yes! I agree with that!” Amanda exclaimed.

“Do you know what I mean? You’ve gotta love me warts and all,” Lewis said before Jamie announced that they had run out of interview time.

Advertisement

Advertisement