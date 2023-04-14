Lewis Capaldi spoke with Scott Mills about his new relationship with Ellie MacDowall , as well as his experience with panic attacks in a new interview.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, appeared on BBC Radio 2 to talk about his new documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ his new single ‘Wish You The Best’ and his personal life. All of this comes ahead of the release of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which comes out on May 19.

Lewis said: “I have a girlfriend and that’s going really well, I am a happy chappy, she’s a lovely lady I feel good about everything.”

Lewis was first spotted with the 23-year-old actress in November 2022 during a night out. They were then seen again at a BRITs afterparty in February, but he kept the relationship out of the spotlight.

His conversation with Scott is the first time he has spoken publicly about his new girlfriend.

Ellie is an actress and dancer from Scotland. This year, she will have a starring role in new biopic Archie focusing on the actor Cary Grant.

The four-part drama series will cover his humble beginnings in the UK to his rise to success in America.

Ellie will be playing the part of his daughter, Jennifer Grant in the series, which will air on ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX.

On April 13, Lewis released his new single ‘Wish You The Best,’ which Lewis described on Instagram as a “depressing ballad.”

Discussing his new song, Lewis said: ‘It’s about someone moving on and that feeling where you know it’s the best thing for that person but you want to say to them and all you say is "good luck I’m really happy for you."’

He continued, poking fun at his own tendency to write songs about sad situations, saying: “But actually you are dying inside and want to tell them all the things you miss about them and why they should stay with you, so just a really happy song for the summer.”