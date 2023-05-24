Lewis Capaldi has partnered with Peloton to release two new classes, a pop ride and a full body stretch. The Glasgow-born singer, 26, appeared at Peloton Studios London for a class with Ben Alldis and even shared some TikTok tips on the Peloton Studios Instagram.

The Pop Ride features music from artists in addition to Lewis himself, so it is not considered a Lewis Capaldi artist series class. However, Lewis rode live in the studio at Peloton Studios London and chats with Ben Alldis throughout the class. He also appears at the end of the full body stretch.

Lewis also shared some of his TikTok tips with Ben following the class. He said: “What I like to do is put complete and utter s*** into the world, and people seem to gravitate towards that. Think of the most inane pointless thing you could possibly put on the internet and just start filming; I like to show some skin, and the numbers just roll in.”

The Peloton class premiered live at 6:30pm on Monday, May 22 and is accessible via the Peloton website and app. Lewis’ partnership with Peloton comes as part of his promotion for his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which was released on May 19.

The album has already skyrocketed in sales, becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far, after it surpassed Ed Sheeran’s ‘Subtract’ on May 24. At the time of writing, the album has 77,000 chart units, with 24 hours still to be accounted for.

The release of Lewis’ highly anticipated sophomore album comes almost four years to the day after the release of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent,’ which passed the one million UK chart sales mark little over a year after its release. His first album also contained the hit ‘Someone You Loved,’ which is now the most-streamed song in Official Chart history.

