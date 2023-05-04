Lewis Capaldi posted a TikTok video in which he announced that all his dreams were fading after the release of Harry Styles’ new music video for his song ‘Satellite.’ The ‘Wish You The Best’ singer, 26, from Glasgow, filmed himself accompanied by on-screen text that read:

“Finally have a song out that’s doing really well, ppl enjoying it, music video is really connecting with people and then mr Harry Edward Styles (who kissed me and never called me back) releases a beautiful and touching music video out of the blue and just like that all my dreams are fading before my very eyes oh and to top it off my haemorrhoids are back.”

Fans took to the comments to support Lewis. One commented: “Who is this Harry person? Don’t worry boo, we are here to stay!” Another said: “Don’t worry Lewis, you’re still going to make a lot of people cry with your music video. I still cry just thinking about it.”

Lewis’ music video for his latest single ‘Wish You The Best’ has taken the internet by storm since its release three weeks ago. The music video, which follows the heartbreaking story of an old man and his loyal dog, Willow, has over 14 million views and is trending at number eight for music on YouTube at the time of writing.

Since the video’s release, fans have been posting their reactions on social media, many of which Lewis has been reposting on his Instagram story if they are in tears, dubbing himself the ‘prince of pain,’ and “taking pleasure in making people weep.”

The ‘Wish You The Best’ singer also vented that his ‘haemorrhoids are back’ as he took to TikTok

His emotion regarding Harry Styles’ new music video comes, in part, from a kiss the pair shared at the BRIT Awards . Later, Harry was spotted passionately kissing model Emily Ratajkowsk.

Lewis also shared his reaction to the news in a TikTok captioned: “me after seeing the video of Harry and emrata,” in which he appeared devastated. However, Lewis has received one of the first Brits Billion awards in recognition of having over one billion UK streams across his career.

The newly-launched award comes from the BPI – the voice of independent and major record labels across the UK, and the number of streams were calculated by the Official Charts Company. Harry Styles was not one of the award’s 13 recipients.

