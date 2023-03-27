Lewis Capaldi seems to be nursing a broken heart after Harry Styles was seen kissing Emily Ratajkowski over the weekend.

Lewis Capaldi has shared his hilarious reaction to leaked footage of Harry Styles, 29, passionately kissing model Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

The Forget Me singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, appeared devastated as he took to TikTok to share his reaction in a clip, captioned: “me after seeing the video of Harry and emrata.”

This comes after Lewis made no secret of his excitement from kissing Harry Styles at The BRIT Awards, last month.

Lewis Capaldi embraced and kissed Harry Styles last month at the Brit Awards 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Harry Styles had an impressive night during the BRITs ceremony, as he won an award in every category that he was nominated for. After collecting one of the four statues, including the Artist of the Year, Lewis took the opportunity to congratulate his fellow musician.

During the interaction, Lewis can be seen grabbing Harry’s face and pecking him on the lips as they continue to embrace each other.

The Scottish singer went on to joke about the moment, saying: “I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips,’ before cheekily adding: “I’m fully erect.”

Harry Styles pointed at Lewis Capadi in the audience, as he accepted his award for best British Pop/R&B Act. A few second later Harry walked off stage towards Lewis, and they embraced. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A clip released by the MailOnline has since shown Harry and Emily dancing together and kissing, as they stand alongside a silver people carrier in the streets of Tokyo.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, and model, 31, didn’t appear to care about any onlookers as they packed on the PDA, over the weekend. They have reportedly been growing close for a while leading up to this unexpected passionate display.

In his new TikTok video, Lewis jokingly appeared confused and zoomed the camera very close to his face. His song “How I’m Feeling Now” played over the video as he squeezed his eyes shut (in shock), before opening them and looking off into the distance.

Fans found the reaction video hilarious and took to the comments to leave messages of reassurance for the singer. One such fan commented: “It’s OK, y’all had more chemistry,” whilst another wrote: “Lewis speaks for all of us.”

The viral clip has left fans of Harry Styles devastated, as the former One Directions star, who is currently performing his Love on Tour series in Japan, is seemingly no longer single.

The former One Direction star split from the Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, 39, in November, with a source telling People magazine the break-up was “amicable”.