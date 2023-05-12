One week before the release of his new album, Lewis Capaldi has released an acoustic version of his newest single ‘Wish You The Best.’ The singer, 26, from Glasgow, released the acoustic cover on his Youtube channel.

The video features Lewis playing the emotional song on his guitar, singing in a large warehouse next to steps that resemble the ones on the cover of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

‘Wish You The Best’ is the fourth single to be released from Lewis’ highly anticipated sophomore album, which will come out on May 19. The single has seen much success after becoming Lewis’ fifth UK number 1 and taken the internet by storm with its heartbreaking music video.

Lewis posted a clip of the new video on Instagram, and fans were quick to take to the comments, preparing for more pain from the emotional number.

One fan commented: “HAVEN'T WE SUFFERED ENOUGH” with another adding: “Lewis please stop making me cry.” Another said: “Just a totally different class Mr Capaldi...brilliant x.”

Lewis has been no stranger to making his fans weep in the past weeks after trying not to cry to the ‘Wish You The Best’ music video became a challenge on TikTok. Lewis proudly reacted to his fans’ pain, dubbing himself the “prince of pain” and admitting to “taking pleasure” in making his fans emotional.

His most recent ‘victims’ have been children and the elderly, as he posted a TikTok reacting to an elderly man crying while watching the video. Lewis said: “Now I’ve always wanted to go viral on Tiktok, right, but I never thought that when that day came, it would be because I’m traumatising the elderly and children, but so be it baby.”