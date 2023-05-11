The Wish You The Best singer vented on Instagram about being given just one chicken nugget

Lewis Capaldi has gone on an unexpected social media rant after sharing a McDonald’s meal with his cousin. The singer, 26 from Glasgow, took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he got his cousin tickets to a football game and was thanked with a singular chicken nugget.

Lewis said: “A few weeks ago, I got my cousin Kyle tickets to a football game. I've known him all my life, what a great guy. He takes his family, he’s with his kids, they have a great time, memories made that will last a lifetime. Great thanks very much Uncle Lewis for helping ”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis went on to explain how Kyle invited him on a drive, and they decided to stop at McDonalds. Lewis continued: “I’m a big McDonald’s fan, everyone knows this, Kyle gets his meal, I get my meal, Kyle orders McNuggets. Huge, huge news! I spotted these McNuggets, Kyle hands me one McNugget.”

The Wish You The Best singer vented on Instagram about being given just one chicken nugget

Lewis went on to comedically slam his cousin, saying: “not deeming me worthy enough for more than one McNugget after what I’ve just done for him and his family. I’ve created memories for him and his silly little family. And this guy only gives me one McNugget!”

He finished his rant by asking fans for their opinion on the situation. He said: “So I just want people’s opinion, I want people to let me know: do they think this was a heinous act committed by the man they call Kyle?

“I feel like I've shown myself to be McNugget worthy, far more than just a one McNugget situation and Kyle has cheaped out or just shown pure greed, which is one of the seven deadly sins by the way, so let me know, am I overreacting?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer is well known for his love of McNuggets and filmed the video in partnership with McDonalds, tagging them and adding a small #AD to the bottom of the video.

McDonald’s is celebrating the McNuggets 40th birthday by hosting a bash in London and releasing two brand new limited edition dips. McDonald’s has finally delivered the Garlic Mayo dip and the Mega Hot Sauce with two extra new dips to be released soon.