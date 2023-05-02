Lewis Capaldi ’s brother, Aidan, known by his stage name Anthony Capaldi, made his TV debut appearing in an episode of the BBC drama Casualty. In the episode, Anthony played Barnaby ‘Baz’ Tunworth in a gruesome storyline in which his character was gored by a bull. The gory scenes exposed some of his character’s intestines after he and a friend provoked the animal for a social media stunt.

Lewis’s older sister, Danielle Capaldi, was the first to congratulate her brother on his TV soap appearance. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “My other little brother on Casualty last night.” She also posted a clip of the gruesome scene on TikTok.

Anthony has appeared in a few shorts prior to his latest project and even in Lewis’ ‘Someone You Loved’ music video. He bagged his first acting role after he was scouted for BBC Scotland film ‘Haggis’ while working in his father Mark’s fishmongers. In an interview with the Daily Record, Anthony explained how his father put him forward for the role.

He said: “These people came into the fish shop he owns and were chatting to him. They said they were in the film industry and he told them I was an actor. I work there part-time to give him a hand and they then came in one day and said to me, ‘Are you Anthony Capaldi?’

“I thought I was getting served or something and they said, "We spoke to your dad, you’re the actor?" I was very fortunate that my dad pushes me – he’s always very supportive.”

Meanwhile, Lewis has been promoting his new single ‘Wish You The Best’ after the music video for the song went viral on TikTok. Fans have created a ‘challenge’ in which viewers are encouraged to record themselves before and after watching the video, with the aftermath being filled with tears as a result of the emotional video.

