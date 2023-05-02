Everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Second Album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which comes out on Friday, May 19

Lewis Capaldi ’s long-awaited second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will be released on Friday, May 19. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, announced his new album in October last year after beginning writing the music during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated album comes three years after his debut chat-topper ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.’ After the success of his first album, the creation of the sophomore album was not an easy process. Lewis even had to pause writing in order to prioritise his mental health. He explored the process of writing the album in his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis is releasing new music this month for the first time in three years.

Lewis has released four singles from his album already: ‘Forget Me,’ ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You The Best.’ While on the US leg of his tour, Lewis performed ‘Wish You The Best’ at multiple venues before it was officially released, and it became his fifth UK number 1 single in April. The hit track has taken the internet by storm after the heartbreaking music video went viral, reaching over 12 million views since its release on April 14.

Lewis has revealed that the album will have 12 tracks in total, with the Apple Music version having two additional tracks: the orchestral version of ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and an additional song listed on Apple Music as ‘Track 14.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the tracklist for Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’?

Forget Me Wish You The Best Pointless Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind Haven’t You Ever Been In Love Before? Love The Hell Out Of You Burning Any Kind Of Life The Pretender Leave Me Slowly How This Ends How I’m Feeling Now

Advertisement

Advertisement