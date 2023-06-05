Lewis Capaldi’s new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ has remained in the number one spot on the Official Albums Chart for the second week in a row. The singer, 26 from Glasgow, released his highly anticipated sophomore album on 19 May.

Not only has the album topped the charts since its release, but during its debut week, the album outsold all top 20 albums on the charts combined and surpassed Ed Sheeran’s album to claim the title of fastest selling LP of 2023 so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis narrowly beat Taylor Swift to the top spot by just 1,100 chart units, as her Midnights LP leaped eight spots thanks to the release of The Till Dawn Edition.

Lewis Capaldi claims fasting selling album of the year so far

The release of Lewis’ second album came almost four years to the day after the release of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent,’ which passed the one million UK chart sales mark little over a year after its release. His first album also contained the hit ‘Someone You Loved,’ which is now the most-streamed song in Official Chart history.

Lewis thanked fans for sending the album straight to number one in an Instagram post captioned: “album has officially gone straight to number 1 in the chart!!! 😃 but at what cost.” He then added in the comments: “If you’ve listened to it, streamed it, downloaded it, bought a cd or vinyl please let me know below. I want to try and thank as many of ya as possible ❤ ️ can't believe we did this!!!! X

“Thank you all so very very much, I’ve got no words at all right now not in a million years did I ever think this was possible. thank you thank you thank you all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis also joked on TikTok about his fans “lapping up” his album in a skit in which he mocked his fans before he thanked them in an overly exaggerated way, which fans found hilarious.