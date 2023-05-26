Wish You The Best singer thanked fans for their response to his album in its debut week

As Lewis Capaldi’s sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ closes out its debut week, Lewis took to Instagram to thank his fans. The Glasgow-born singer, thanked fans for their support and response to the album in a short video on his Instagram story.

In the video, he said: “I just wanted to say, before I go to bed, on what is the last day of this release week, thank you very much for all the support you’ve shown me and you’ve shown this album this week. I know I've been annoying as f**k, but I really appreciate everybody turning out to these shows and also anyone who’s listened to the album or sent a message about the album.

“It means a lot, and irrespective of how many records I’ve sold it will never get old to me, people supporting me and showing me this much love so thank you so much and I can’t wait to play you songs.”

Lewis Capaldi arrives on stage at the Marble Factory for an intimate show to promote his new album

Lewis’ album was released one week ago, 19 May, and has since become the fastest selling album of the year so far, after it surpassed Ed Sheeran’s album ‘Subtract.’ The news came just one day after The Official Chart company released their midweek charts on 22 May.

They confirmed that the album was heading more-than-comfortably for Number 1 in its debut week, and it took the top spot the following day. At the midweek point, the album was also already outselling the rest of the Top 20 contenders combined.

Lewis marked the release of his LP with a series of “intimate” shows that gave fans the opportunity to ask Lewis questions before he performed for them. Lewis enjoyed the smaller shows so much that he announced additional shows in Scotland, London and Leeds in August and June respectively.

In an Instagram story, Lewis described how much he was enjoying playing at the more intimate venues. He said: “Loving these smaller shows this week, class to be back in some of the venues from my first ever tour! Cheers to everyone who managed to get a ticket for one of these x.”

Despite the impressive chart sales and positive reviews from fans, Lewis said that the official reviews have been “mixed to negative.”

Lewis took to TikTok to comment on a review he received from Pitchfork. In the video, he said: “So my new album was reviewed in Pitchfork, and I got a four, and I was like ‘whoa four that’s incredible four out of five,’ they do it out of f***ing 10.”

But the seemingly mixed reviews can’t compare to reviews from fans, and the numbers speak for themselves. Fans have described the album as “fantastic” and has left fans “sobbing.” In addition to this, Lewis has sold out every one of his ‘Behind The Music’ shows “almost instantly.”

