Lighting up for Lanternhouse

Angus Taylor and Leah Byre as Romeo and Juliet. Pic: Robin Mitchell

Located on the Cumbernauld Academy campus, this state-of-the-art venue houses two performance spaces - a 300-seat auditorium and a studio theatre, a dance studio, an 84-seat cinema and a café/bistro.

Karen Moore, chairwoman of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, said: “Everyone at Cumbernauld Theatre Trust recognises the significance of this new chapter.

"We are proud to be at the heart of access to culture in Cumbernauld and of our position within the infrastructure of the performing arts in Scotland.”

Celebrating the opening of Lanternhouse. Pic: Greg Macvean

Cumbernauld Theatre Company’s new interpretation of the Shakespeare play imagines Verona as a walled and gated city; where citizens are denied the freedom to choose who they love and how they live and where their destinies are dictated by those at the ‘top’.

Romeo and Juliet is suitable for everyone 12 years and older (S2 – S6) and runs until Saturday.

Following this Alice Mary Cooper’s acclaimed solo theatre work, WAVES, comes to Lanternhouse on October 11.

WAVES is the fictional tale of Elizabeth Moncello growing up on Gabo Island in the 1930s, who taught herself to swim by emulating fish, penguins, and dolphins.

She later went on to gain fame as the unofficial inventor of the butterfly stroke.