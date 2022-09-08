Residents are to have their say on plans to shape development in a number of Glasgow neighbourhoods including Tradeston, Shawlands Toryglen, Gorbals and Oatlands.

A draft plan reveals many proposals for the Glasgow South Central area including filling a gap in a lack of services in Tradeston and Laurieston and looking at direct transport to areas other than the city centre with a better east west connection.

Low traffic neighbourhoods have been proposed for Shawlands, Govanhill and Crosshill in the document.

Promoting diversification of local town centres and finding uses for empty shops are also included in a long list of proposed actions to boost the neighbourhoods.

The plans for Toryglen.

The document is called the Glasgow South Central local development framework and is currently undergoing public consultation.

The region has been chosen as one of three in the city alongside Pollok and Drumchapel, which face challenges or have regeneration opportunities.

Speaking at the Govan Area Partnership yesterday, a council officer said: “The Glasgow South Central local development framework has been informed by our own research on existing issues and opportunities based on available information and data.”

Feedback has been sought from residents and the community during the creation of the draft document.

Areas covered by the framework include Plantation, Kinning Park, Kingston, Tradeston, Laurieston, Gorbals, Oatlands, Toryglen, Govanhill, Crosshill, Pollokshields East, Eglinton Toll, Strathbungo and Shawlands.

A draft of the South Central Glasgow local development framework said: “Glasgow’s City Development Plan (CDP) sets the ambition, under its spatial strategy, for the creation of supplementary spatial guidance for specific areas of the city which are recognised to face important challenges or offer significant opportunities for regeneration.”

The council say the local development framework “provides a structure for the future development and regeneration of an identified part of the city. It acts as an overarching framework identifying key priorities, design principles, connections and strategic relationships. It can support more detailed planning work on specific sites and projects within the overall plan.”

People can have their say on the plan until October 31.