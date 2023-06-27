Lorraine attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with her daughter

Lorraine Kelly attended the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with her daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith, on Monday 26 June. The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, stunned in a £28 a Bonmarche dress for the highly anticipated screening at Cineworld Leicester Square. The debut of the dress came just two days after she announced she was partnering with Bonmarché on a new clothing collection.

Taking to Instagram, Lorraine said: “It’s so hot I wanted to wear something to stay cool at the premiere of #indianajonesandthedialofdestiny - it’s @Bonmarche dress - cost just £28!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

So comfy I could easily fight all the baddies with Harrison Ford !! #exciting #indianajones.”

Fans on Twitter were shocked to see how affordable Lorraine’s dress was. One Tweeted: “A queen for the people!” Another asked Lorraine if she meant to write £2800 instead of £28 to which Lorraine replied: “Nope twenty eight quid.”

She followed this with a second post of her with her daughter, Rosie, and friends. She captioned the post: “Such a great time with @rosiekellysmith @nickrylance and Fer - cracking film! #indianajonesandthelastcrusade premiere as always heading home before the party to do homework! And an early start #disney #greatfun #film #blockbuster #adventure #thrills.”

Fans took to the comments to tell Lorraine how great she looked. One commented: “You look so beautiful ladies I hope you enjoyed the night,” while another added: “Lorraine I love that you wear and champion affordable clothing and always look fabulous x.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it didn’t get past fans that Lorraine had accidentally used the wrong hashtag for her second post, using #indianajonesandthelastcrusade instead of #indianajonesandthedialofdestiny.