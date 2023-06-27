Lorraine Kelly was left red-faced after accidentally making an inappropriate comment while interviewing Idris Elba on Tuesday. The actor, 50, from London, appeared on ITV daytime show Lorraine to discuss his new Apple TV+ series Hijack.

However, as Lorraine, 63, from Glasgow, turned the conversation to the rumours surrounding Idris being the next James Bond, she unintentionally made a “rude and naughty comment.” Instead of playing the hero, Lorraine suggested she could see Idris taking on the role of a Bond villain, saying that she could see him “stroking a white pussy,” as an image appeared on screen of Donald Pleasance, former Bond villain, with a white cat.

Realising her blunder, Lorraine was immediately embarrassed and apologised profusely for the error. Idris, seemingly finding the slip up amusing and told Lorraine not to worry as she was “among friends,” but this didn’t stop him from adding that “it’s out there now; I’ve got the image in my head,” after Lorraine suggested they cut the line from the final edit.

The conversation turned briefly serious as Idris said the take was interesting, as “the bad guys are just as iconic as the James Bond characters.” However, the serious tone didn’t last long, as Idris said: “Now I’m just excited about being in a meme with you for the rest of our lives. High five.”

The pair high-fived, and Lorraine’s cheeks flushed as she apologised again, saying: “See, I can’t help myself. It’s in my head and then it comes out of my mouth.”

The Lorraine Twitter page shared the awkward clip, with fans of the show saying that the blunder was “hilarious.”

