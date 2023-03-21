Where, when, and how to celebrate King Charles Coronation in Glasgow

Prince Charles is set to officially become King of Britain when his coronation takes place on the first weekend of May, with a range of events planned over four days in Glasgow.

Prince Charles is set to officially become King of Britain when his coronation takes place on the first weekend of May, with a range of events planned over four days in Glasgow.

Glasgow will celebrate with a range of events over Friday (May 5), Saturday (May 6), Sunday (May 7), and Monday (May 8). Glasgow City Council have so far announced several events in honour of the soon-to-be King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We thought we’d make planning that big weekend a bit easier for you by putting together this list of official events in Glasgow to celebrate the King’s Coronation in May.

Most Popular

Friday - May 5

Coronation Concert

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RSNO Choral Group , the Glasgow Chamber Orchestra, and RCS will be performing in concert at Glasgow City Chambers to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

The show goes down at 7pm, launching the weekends celebrations on Friday May 5. The event is free to attend - but tickets need to be booked in advance to secure your place, watch this space for a link to the Eventbrite page when it goes up!

Saturday - May 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow Cathedral - Livestream from Westminster Abbey

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6 2023.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow Cathedral will stream the event live for audiences to watch with the community in Glasgow.

The King’s coronation and victory in Europe parade

Hosted by SSAFA Scotland, this event will commence at 10:40am with a short service at the Veterans Monument in Knightswood at Baldwin Avenue across from St Ninians Church.

At 11:30am, veterans will form up - led by Coalburn Silver Band - and march down to the Lincoln Public House at 2131 Great Western Road, where a finger buffet and raffle will be held.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All veterans are welcome at the event, and the dress code to be followed is the same as Armistice Day parades. Friends, family, and the general public are welcome at the event too.

Coronation Big Lunches

A range of both public and private street parties are to be held in and around Glasgow - you can view the map here and see about hosting your very own with support from eden project communities here!

The coronation of King Charles III will be shown on big screens across the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday - May 7

Official coronation parade

The Lord Lieutenant for Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, will officially mark HM The King’s Coronation on Sunday May 7. All members of the public are welcome to come together to celebrate the historic occasion.

At 9.45am the official coronation parade will begin at George Square before the procession moves to Glasgow Cathedral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 11am, a service of thanksgiving will be held at Glasgow Cathedral to mark the occasion of celebration and the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and the Queen Consort.

Monday - May 8

The Big Help Out

The Big Help Out aims to celebrate the King’s Coronation by undertaking volunteer work to support our communities all across the UK

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling his Majesty’s lifelong dedication to public service and support by The Queen Consort (as well as other Members of the Royal Family), it is hoped the initiative will bring communities together in volunteering initiatives and create a ‘lasting legacy’ from the Coronation Weekend.

You can find out more about volunteering in Glasgow for the coronation here on The Big Help Out website.

Coronation Afternoon Tea

Croftfoot Parish Church is hosting a Coronation Afternoon Tea on Monday May 8 from 2pm to 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement