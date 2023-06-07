Lorraine Kelly welcomed former political correspondent Jennie Bond to her self-titled ITV daytime show on Tuesday (6 June) to discuss Prince Harry’s High Court trial. The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, hinted that the prince could drive the wedge further between his family during the court’s cross examination.

Talking about Harry’s “hot temper,” Jennie said: "He’s going to have to control his anger, we know he’s an angry man from his book Spare. We know he has a fire within him, and lawyers will do whatever they can to stoke that fire. Hostile questioning, that’s what he’s in for. We know he’s a hot-tempered man so he’s going to have to keep that under control."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lorraine responded: "It is fascinating, you do wonder whether or not it’ll be worth it in the end because he will further alienate his family. We know William has settled, Charles has the old refrain of never explain, never complain. So this is going to drive, I Imagine, a further wedge in the family?

"Charles counselled him not to pursue this against the press, he called it a suicide mission… It’s going to be fascinating to watch this. I think he’s going to have some pretty robust questioning."

She also suggested that Harry would likely experience more difficult questioning than he did during his previous televised interview. The presenter said: "He’s going to be asked about his relationships and his feelings and his feelings and in a way that’s not the way that Oprah Winfrey would do it, or an interviewer. It will be a lot tougher than that."

Lorraine Kelly and Jennie Bond on Lorraine

According to Prince Harry, Mirror Group Newspapers used illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to run stories over a period of 10 years. Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote Spare, Harry talked about his desire to hold the press accountable for their actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "They want to hold us and the rich and powerful to account and they want to police society – then who’s policing them?" Mirror Group newspapers shared a statement about the upcoming case with Lorraine, which said: "We will vigorously defend allegations of wrongdoing."