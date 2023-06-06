Today’s cancellation comes shortly after Viggo was booed on stage as he won the talent show

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner Viggo Venn cancelled his appearance on Lorraine’s ITV daytime show due to illness. The interview was to be Viggo’s first since he was booed on stage following his BGT win.

On Monday 5 June, Lorraine Kelly told viewers Viggo would be joining her in the studio the following day. However, she confirmed today (6 June) that he would no longer be appearing.The Lorraine Twitter account posted on Monday: “SO excited to say @ViggoVenn is joining @reallorraine live for his first TV interview tomorrow morning.”

However, the presenter later said: "Viggo was supposed to be joining me in the studio this morning but unfortunately he's feeling too chipper but hopefully we'll see him later on," before adding that he "needs a wee rest" as he showcased a lot of "energy" during the final.

Lorraine also Tweeted a response to a fan asking where Viggo was, with Lorraine responding: “He’s not too well Lena - hopefully later in the week when he’s feeling better xxx.”

The cancellation comes shortly after Viggo was booed on stage as he won the talent show. He saw off competition from dancer Lillianna Clifton and magician Cillian O'Connor to take the top prize.

Following the verdict, Britain's Got Talent viewers picked up on the booing from the live audience and took to Twitter to comment.One tweeted: "Very surprised. But Viggo was very funny. Very distasteful for anyone to boo Viggo. Not his fault he won, people voted for him, not anyone else. Made it a sour end thanks to the audience reaction. Well done, Viggo!!! #BritainsGotTalent #BGT2023 #bgt."

Another said: "Sounded like a lot of boos there when #ViggoVenn was announced as the winner of #BritainsGotTalent. I thought he was great but a shock omissions from the final 3, and I think everyone thought the young lad would win. Bit of a deflated, down-beat end to the series #BGT2023 #BGT."

A third added: "Did you hear them boo’s on @BGT? Quite right too, ridiculous. So much more talent in that final tonight. #BGT2023 should not have made the live shows. Poor winner." Another raged: "NEVER EVER EVER EVER watching @BGT #BritainsGotTalent again. absolute shambles‼️ a guy running about in a high vis vest over so much proper genuine real talent? the boos in that audience, shocked faces and genuine tears said it all for me‼️ SHAMBLES."