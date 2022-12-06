Lorraine reacted to the “bizarre” second trailer for Netflix’s Harry and Meghan docu-series

Lorraine Kelly slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using ‘misleading’ paparazzi footage in their new Netflix series as she discussed the latest trailer for the documentary on Tuesday morning.

The TV presenter, 62, from Glasgow, spoke to Royal Correspondent Jenny Bond on her ITV daytime show, following the release of the second trailer for the new Harry and Meghan Netflix series.

The Sussexes have been accused of using footage from events that had nothing to do with them to depict how they have been hounded by the media.

“It’s very bizarre, I don’t understand why they would use footage that’s got nothing to do with Harry and Meghan,” Lorraine said.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary could be a watershed moment

The trailer includes three separate clips of paparazzi that have been cut together to give the impression that the paparazzi are following the couple.

One shot shows the photographers outside a court where TV personality Katie Price was on trial, while another is taken from the time when photographers were following a limousine that was driving Donald Trump’s lawyer.

Jenny Bond said: “It’s extremely sloppy production values. Both trailers have used stills that are not true reflections of the press interest in Meghan and Harry’s life.”

Another clip from the trailer was taken outside of the Harry Potter film premiere in London, years before Harry and Meghan had even met.

Due to the seemingly irrelevance of these stills, Jenny asked: “What else will be distorted in these upcoming documentaries?”

“I’m really glad the Queen isn’t here to witness this,” she added while expressing her concern for King Charles.

Lorraine responded by asking whether or not this documentary “would have gone ahead had the Queen been here?”

The explosive second trailer, which was released on Monday (5 December), has been viewed on YouTube 1.4 million times and the fist trailer has been viewed over 7 million.

Lorraine Kelly (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s six part series will be released over two dates Thursday 8 December and 15 December.

It has been reported that the couple were paid $100 million for the documentary.

The Sussexes will be seen for the first time since the trailers were released tonight, as they attend the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York City. The couple have been given an award for their Human Rights work.

The timing of the trailers release has overshaowed the Prince and Princess of Wales visit to America, which included hosting the Earthshot Prize gala in Boston on Sunday.