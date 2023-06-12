Register
'We have to do better': Lorraine Kelly says after royal guards faint in 30C heat during military parade

Lorraine shared her frustrations after multiple British royal guards fainted during a royal military parade at Horse Guards Parade in London over the weekend

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:02 BST

Lorraine Kelly shared her frustrations on her self-titled ITV daytime show after multiple British royal guards fainted during a royal military parade at Horse Guards Parade in London over the weekend. As weekend temperatures soared to 30C, some guards struggled in the heat dressed in their full attire complete with heavy hats. Following the parade, videos emerged of guards fainting. 

The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, reflected on the parade and referenced a tweet from Prince William, who praised the guards for their work. The Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: "A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."

This was followed by a second tweet, which read: "Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions."

Referencing the tweets, Lorraine said: “We have to do better, get them something wafty rather than those big hats in the summer. It's not fair, not fair."

It was previously revealed by Major Dai Bevan that guards are taught to "faint to attention" and are not to "sway and certainly no dropping your rifle," with surrounding soldiers to remain in formation even if someone close to them were to faint. 

While Lorraine shared her concern for the soldiers, others praised them for their hard work and commitment.

One said: "Fantastic job done by everyone from preparation to conducting a grand rehearsal for the King's 1st Birthday Parade! They are all a great asset including our beloved Wills who has also done a grand job as Colonel."

Another added: "Amazing to watch today! Watching those guards drop in the heat goes to show their commitment to the roles, well done everyone!” A third said: "Thank you for your knowledge what these people do for you under these conditions!"

