Lorraine Kelly has paid tribute to Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear following the news of her dementia diagnosis at age 81. Julie’s husband, Scott Brand, announced the sad news to fans, and Lorraine brought this news to her ITV daytime show viewers on Thursday (8 June)

The Scottish presenter began: “Sad news this morning; Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear's husband Scott has revealed that the star very sadly has got dementia. He said he decided to go public with the news because Julie obviously still loves to go out and talk to fans and things but sometimes she gets a little bit worried, a little bit confused, and he just wanted fans to know that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lorraine then went on to pay tribute to the actress who she compared to EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor, who died in 2020 after a battle with dementia. Lorraine said that the illness was “horribly cruel.”

Julie’s husband, Scott Brand, announced the sad news to fans

In a statement, Scott said: "My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heartbreaking diagnosis. Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

"We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

Julie rose to fame for her role as land lady Bet Lynch in Coronation Street on and off for 25 years. Her Corrie exit was watched by 22 million people, and she returned to the soap for eight episodes in 2002 and a further seven in 2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement