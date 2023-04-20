Lorraine Kelly is thanked by Prince William for her ‘No Butts’ bowel cancer campaign

Lorraine Kelly is stunned by an ‘incredible’ video message from Prince William, who thanks her for raising awareness for bowel cancer.

The Scottish presenter, 63, shared the video on her Instagram today (20 April).

The short video features Prince William thanking Lorraine for her hard work, and encouraging people to learn about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)

Prince William said: “Hi Lorraine, just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you’re doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your No Butts campaign.

“As you know, I got to meet Dame Deborah, so I know how important this was to her.

“46,000 people in the UK get diagnosed each year with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.

“So if you’re watching this, please take a second to listen and learn about the symptoms of bowel cancer; it could save your life.”

His message was followed by a short clip of Lorraine on her ITV daytime show, seemingly surprised.

She said: “Oh thank you Prince William; that was incredible,”

Lorraine’s ‘No Butt’s’ campaign was created to honour Dame Deborah James, known on social media as Bowelbabe, who was a journalist and BBC podcast host. Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer and died in 2022, but her legacy has lived on.

This is Lorraine’s third year running the campaign, and as part of it, the ‘Lorraine’ Instagram account also posted an infographic detailing five potential signs of bowel cancer:

Blood in your poo or from your bottom

Obvious change in your bowel habit

Weight loss you can’t explain

Extreme tiredness for no apparent reason

Lump and/or pain in your tummy

In addition to the video from Prince William, Lorraine has spoken to guests about the importance of checking for symptoms of bowel cancer and even paired up with Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell to create a dance that fans have been recreating on social media.