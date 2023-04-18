Lorraine Kelly announces return of bowel cancer campaign to honour Dame Deborah James

Lorraine Kelly has announced that her self-titled ITV show will be hosting its ‘No Butts’ bowel cancer campaign for the third year.

The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, announced the return of the campaign as she returned to host her ITV daytime show after a two-week break. Lorraine enjoyed the Easter holidays with her family, while Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard filled in to present her show.

Posting on Instagram , she said: “🍑 No Butts is back! 🍑

“We’re launching our No Butts bowel cancer campaign for the 3rd year with two weeks full of surprises, special moments and, of course, dancing to celebrate our friend Dame Deborah James. 🧡”

The campaign was created to honour Dame Deborah James, known on social media as Bowelbabe, who was a journalist and BBC podcast host. Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer and died in 2022, but her legacy has lived on.

As part of the campaign, the Lorraine Instagram account posted an infographic detailing five potential signs of bowel cancer:

Blood in your poo or from your bottom

Obvious change in your bowel habit

Weight loss you can’t explain

Extreme tiredness for no apparent reason

Lump and/or pain in your tummy

Lorraine’s show is set to feature surprises and special guests to help spread bowel cancer awareness.

On Monday 17 April, Deborah’s mum and sister shared how it felt for them to see her legacy live on, and Dr Hilary Jones and Anton Du Beke spoke about how checking your stool could be lifesaving.

“If we become a nation of observers – if we look at what we pass – we will save lives,” Hilary said.

On Tuesday 18 April, Lorraine paired up with Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell to “create the official #NoButts routine,” encouraging others to join in at home and on social media.

