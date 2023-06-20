Lorraine Kelly was forced to 'shout' at her colleague Dr Hilary after he pretended to fall asleep following his 'nap'

Lorraine Kelly ‘shouted’ at her co-star Dr Hillary on Tuesday morning’s episode of her ITV daytime show. Dr Hilary appeared to miss his cue while on air, ahead of leading a.discussion about the health benefits of naps.

As Lorraine started to tease the forthcoming chat with Dr Hilary, the TV doctor pretended to be asleep. However he then missed his cue to wake up, forcing Lorraine to shout "Doctor Hilary!" before he realised he was back on air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The blunder came after Dr Hilary left viewers stunned, as he revealed he turned 70 years old on Friday (19 June) when he appeared on Lorraine to discuss his career. On the episode, Lorraine brought out a cake, which showcased a picture of Dr Hilary in sunglasses.

One viewer tweeted: "Doctor Hilary can’t be 70yrs old surely,” while another added: “You have helped so many people over your years as the Doctor on morning TV, you're a credit to your profession & who doesn't look his age."

Dr Hilary isn’t the only one who has shocked viewers with their age , as Gwen Stefani also appeared on Lorraine on 20 June. Many fans were shocked to find out Gwen is 53, saying they thought she looked like she was in her late twenties or early thirties.

One said: "Gwen Stefani is either ageless or freeze-dried."Another added: "I don't understand how this woman is 53! Someone tell me how this woman is 53. She's so close in age to Lorraine Kelly too."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third said: "OMG Gwen is 53?? She honestly looks in her late thirties. Someone send me the details of her surgeon,” and a fourth added: "Either she's had a LOT of work done or she has a seriously killer skincare routine. Either way, I need to do what she's doing because she literally looks like she's in her late twenties."