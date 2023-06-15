Lorraine Kelly praised by viewers for her ‘savage’ remark about Boris Johnson

Lorraine Kelly was hailed a "queen" by viewers of her self-titled ITV daytime show today (15 June) after making a "savage" remark about former prime minister Boris Johnson. The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, discussed the latest events pertaining to the former PM after it was ruled today that he did mislead MP’s when he denied parties took place at Number 10 during lockdown.

If he had not already resigned from his role, he would have faced a 90-day suspension from Parliament, as cross-party investigation found that Brois committed "repeated contempts" of Parliament.

Lorraine’s comment about Brois was simple yet effective. She said: “Boris Johnson lied to Parliament. What a shock, said nobody.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise Lorraine for speaking out. One said: "It’s not for nothing @reallorraine is the Queen of Daytime Television." Another added: "Boris lied?!?!?!?!!! Lorraine is savage and we love to see it." A third said: "Omg Lorraine's comment then about Boris [laughing emoji] what a queen" and a fourth said: "Boris deliberately LIED?? I'm in shock horror NOT."

Viewers’ praise for Lorraine comes shortly after she was criticised by them earlier in the week following an interview with the Jonas Brothers on Monday 12 June. Lorraine brought up the topic of the band members’ children, leaving them visibly uncomfortable, as she told Nick Jonas he was “slacking” for only having one daughter, while his brothers both have two.

Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022 via surrogate. Priyanka previously revealed that the decision to have their daughter via surrogate was a “necessary step” due to medical complications, and the couple also shared that their daughter spent the first 100 days of her life in the ICU.

With many fans aware of Nick and Priyanka’s situation, Lorraine’s comment came across as somewhat insensitive and “unwelcome,” with viewers taking to Twitter to mention how awkward the three of them looked following the question.