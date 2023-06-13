Lorraine Kelly welcomed Pop rock band McFly to Tuesday's episode of her self-titled ITV daytime show to promote their new album. However, some viewers were not fans of their live performance of ‘Honey I'm Home’.

Prior to the performance, Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd opened up to the ITV host about their new album Power to Play, which was released on Friday (9 June). Speaking about the album, Tom said: “I feel like it’s the most us; it’s the first time we’ve really been able to translate what we do live as a band, which is such a huge part of what McFly is, and I feel like it’s the first time we’ve been able to put that into the album and onto a record.”

Harry followed this with a comment that he thought this was the best album the band had ever made, saying: “which is very exciting to be 20 years into our career…honestly, for me, this is the best album we’ve ever made hands down, and that’s very exciting, and that’s been the fan reaction as well.”

McFly on Lorraine

The band also expressed their excitement to be supporting Lewis Capaldi later on in the year, with Harry adding that Lewis said McFly had been a big inspiration for him.

The new release is their first since 2020, and next year, will mark 20 years since the band released its debut single Five Colours In Her Hair. In honour of the 20 year anniversary, Lorraine shared a clip of the band appearing on her programme a decade ago.

Following this, Tom and Danny took to the stage to perform an acoustic version of their new single ‘Honey I'm Home’, while Dougie and Harry listened to the performance from the sofa with Lorraine. However, Danny's gravelly voice left ITV viewers divided as he belted out the hit.

One viewer said: "I’ve always loved McFly, but that was awful. I thought a cat was dying. #Lorraine #McFly." Another added: "What a b*****y racket... McFly sounds like melted ice cream on a summer's day #lorraine."

A third said: "Awful singing, I couldn't believe what I was hearing!" and another remarked: "What a load of s**t performing on #lorraine #Mcflyquickly changes channel."

However, some viewers did enjoy the performance, with one saying: "Fantastic performance McFly #Lorraine" and another adding: "#Lorraine McFly hitting those high notes early. Power to Play deserves that number one spot this Friday."