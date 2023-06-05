The first couples of Love Island 2023 have been revealed - who is Glasgow’s Ella with?

The first episode of Love Island has aired, with viewers having an integral say on who is coupled with who. Fans were able to vote for the couples, as the series showcased a new twist.

The first five contestants were lined up and awaited the arrival of the next five to find out who they were being matched with. Presenter Maya Jama dropped the bombshell after making her entrance in a stunning white crochet dress.

The new season launched tonight (Monday June 5), with Glasgow’s Ella Thomas making her first appearance on our screens. The 23-year-old describes herself as “wifey material” and as someone who "knows what [she] wants" with a "good heart".

The model might look familiar to some, starring in the music video for Headie One and Burna Boy's song Siberia, and she also appeared as an extra in Brad Pitt blockbuster World War Z, part of which was filmed in Glasgow.

Announced by presenter Maya Jama, the public chose to couple Ella with Tyrique Hyde. However, there is a twist as it appears the two have met before.

Tyrique, 23, who is deaf in his right ear, has promised to bring “vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty”. He said: “I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.”

Viewers enjoyed a shake-up to the format for the tenth series, with the female and male contestants entering the villa together. The former order of things was ditched, as Maya Jama told the Islanders that the decision on couples had already been made by the public.

It is the first time Maya Jama has presented the summer version of the show since taking over from Laura Whitmore. She made her debut for the winter series of the show, which was filmed in South Africa in January.