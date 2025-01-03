Love Island star spotted at Glasgow hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laura Anderson was pictured at the Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa

Love Island star Laura Anderson shared snaps from her stay at one of Glasgow’s best hotels.

The 35-year-old Scottish TV star was a runner-up on season 4 of Love Island - she was also a finalist on Celebrity Karaoke Club and made an appearance on Celebs go Dating in 2022. She now co-hosts Capital Breakfast alongside Fat Brestovci.

Originally from Stirling, Laura is now based in Glasgow and was visiting the Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa in the city centre last month as a ‘staycation.’

The reality star shared several snaps from her visit to the hotel from over the festive season alongside her partner, Dundee FC Centreback Clark Robertson.