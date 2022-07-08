Major Glasgow city centre streets to close for filming for over 2 weeks

A number of Glasgow city centre streets are closing for filming.

According to Glasgow City Council’s event road restrictions website, several streets will be closed from Monday, July 11 until July 26.

There are no details are what shows or films are being shot on the streets.

The first closure will be on West George Lane, between Hope Street and Renfield Street, between 4.30pm and 7pm on Monday.

Then there will be road closures for the following days of filming:

New Wynd, between Parnie Street and Osbourne Street - July 12, 10am to 11.30pm.

Osborne Street, between King Street and Stockwell Street - July 12, 7pm to 11.30pm.

Cardogan Street, between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street, and Blythswood Street, between Waterloo Street and Holm Street - July 15, 6pm to July 17, 10.30pm.

Cadogan Street between Wellington Street and Douglas Street; Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street; Wellington Lane between Wellington Street and Blythswood Street; and West Campbell Street between Holm Street and Waterloo Street - July 16, 10am to July 17, 10pm.

Brown Street, between Crimea Street and Argyle Street - July 25, 10am to 10pm.

Wilson Street between Glassford Street and Virginia Street; Virginia Place for its full length; and Virginia Street for its full length - July 26, 10am to 11pm.

Bell Street between Albion Street and High Street; Walls Street for its full length; and Blackfriars Street for its full length - July 28, 10am to 11.30pm.

Another day of filming will see York Street closed in full between 9.30am and 4pm on July 13.

The final set of filming will see the following roads affected:

George Street between George Square and John Street, south side only, will have reduced road width and a ban on pedestrians - July 19, 7am to 10pm.

It will also have a ban on pedestrians between 3pm on July 22 and 11.59pm on July 24.

Cochrane Street, north side between John Street and George Square, will have reduced road width - July 20, 7am to July 22, 10pm.

Cochrane Street for its full length, and Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street northbound only, will be closed to vehicles - 8am, July 23 to 11.59pm on July 24.