Major plans to revamp Byres Road approved

The West End street is set to undergo a overhaul.

The Glasgow City Region Cabinet has approved public realm work on Byres Road, with the first phase of this work set to begin in January 2023.

This Glasgow City Region City Deal project aims to rejuvenate the quality of the Byres Road streetscape and public realm to create a people-focused place that improves the pedestrian experience, enhances the economic vibrancy of shops and services, and makes the area more cycle- and environment-friendly.

The first phase of these works - Partick Cross to University Avenue - will begin in January 2023 and be complete by summer 2024.

The plans for Byres Road.

Works will be delivered in phases to minimise disruption for local businesses.

The second phase of these work - between University Avenue and Great Western Road - will be delivered under a separate contract and will commence following completion of the first phase.

The designs for the project have been informed by a series of engagement sessions and workshops that have taken place in recent years, and their main features include: the introduction of a one-way gyratory system at the southern end of the street; reducing the speed of traffic through the introduction of a 20mph speed limit; reducing the width of the carriageway and removing a number of on-street car parking bays to create additional pedestrian and cycling space; widening and upgrading of footways to make pedestrian movement along the street more relaxed and enjoyable and to reduce the width of crossing points; introduction of step-free crossings at side streets; enhancing ‘key corners’ to create distinct and attractive spaces along the street where people can sit and rest; and the introduction of protected cycle infrastructure including a contraflow cycle lane to allow cyclists a continuous route between Great Western Road and Partick Cross.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “Residents, businesses and everyone who comes to Byres Road will enjoy the benefit of this work, which will significantly improve the public realm there, raising the quality of pavements and public spaces, and making it easier for people using different modes of travel to get around this great Glasgow street.”