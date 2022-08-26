Martin Compston and Gordon Smart visit rooftop bar in Glasgow

The broadcaster and the Line of Duty star visited one of the city’s rooftop bars.

Glasgow rooftop bar VEGA enjoyed a visit from two Scottish stars last week as Martin Compston and Gordon Smart stopped by the sky-high restaurant for chicken wings and a ride in the venue’s famous disco lift.

In town to record an episode of their new podcast ‘Restless Natives’, TV star Martin Compston and broadcaster Gordon Smart made a quick trip to YOTEL Glasgow’s rooftop bar and restaurant VEGA amidst a media tour.

Gordon Smart and Martin Compston at VEGA.

Known for being a huge fan of chicken wings, Martin was treated to a selection of VEGA’s finest Buffalo and BBQ flavoured Chicken Wings. The two podcasters tested out their tolerance for spice with the wings, cleaning off their plates before heading off to record their new episode.

Previously labelling himself as “chicken wing daft”, the Line of Duty star and BAFTA-award winning actor enjoyed VEGA’s offering, polishing off the wings before taking a trip in VEGA’s famous disco lift.

Visiting Glasgow to record a new episode of their ‘Restless Natives’ podcast, Martin Compston and Gordon Smart enjoyed a ride in the venue’s immersive disco lift - complete with interactive sounds and lights.

The duo’s new podcast, available on Global player, is named after Scottish cult classic movie ‘Restless Natives’ with Smart and Compston modelling themselves after the film’s The Clown and The Wolfman characters. The weekly podcast is an exploration of the Scottish stars’ friendship, families and the lives they lead between London, Scotland and Las Vegas, and will see the duo recount some of their most famous adventures whilst planning many more.