Maryhill pubs could be compulsory purchased for development

Land on Maryhill Road which includes two dilapidated pubs and has been seen as a “key barrier to regeneration” could be compulsory purchased by the council.

There are plans to buy properties between 1794 to 1850 Maryhill Road and then transfer ownership to Maryhill Housing Association, which intends to develop “high quality new affordable housing”.

Concerns have been raised over the safety of the rundown ‘Redan’ and ‘Maryhill Tavern’ pubs, with the tavern damaged by fire in 2016 and 2018.

The site also includes a shop and community space, which are currently in use, an area of derelict land and a pedestrian path with stairs leading from Maryhill Road to Cumlodden Drive.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the council’s convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: “This area has been mostly vacant for some time and has become a blight on the community through fly-tipping and other anti-social behaviour.

“The proposed CPO and transfer to Maryhill Housing Association will continue the regeneration of the area and provide much needed new mixed tenure homes.

“The council will continue to work with any existing tenants to find alternative premises or suitable compensation and support local businesses.”

Councillors will be asked to approve the principle of a compulsory purchase order, on behalf of Maryhill Housing Association, for the site on Thursday. It would be pursued if a voluntary sale is not possible.

They will also be asked to approve talks with the housing association over the transfer of council-owned areas of land between 1794 and 1850 Maryhill Road.

A report by council officials stated: “Maryhill Housing Association has approached Glasgow City Council to assist in the assemblance of land at 1794 to 1850 Maryhill Road in order to progress local regeneration and to deliver provision of affordable housing.

“The site acquisitions costs and new proposed housing would be funded by a combination of affordable housing supply programme funding [from the Scottish Government] to support new affordable housing and private finance generated by Maryhill Housing Association.”

Officials added the appearance of the site, particularly the two pubs, is “detracting from the wider regeneration of Maryhill”. They said community councils, community groups and tenants’ groups have raised concerns and it has “been identified as a key barrier to the regeneration”.

Maryhill Housing Association is planning new housing which “aims to compliment new housing that is currently on site and due to complete in November 2022 directly opposite the site in question on the other side of Maryhill Road”.

“Together these new developments aim to transform this entrance into Maryhill and create a new high quality ‘Maryhill Cross’,” the council report added.

“This aims to lift land values which will further stimulate wider regeneration across Maryhill. Development of new housing on this site will help to meet wider housing need in the Maryhill area and create employment opportunities for the local community.”

All owners would be able to seek compensation if they lose their property and the housing association will attempt to agree voluntary sales.

The report added: “Maryhill Housing Association has been negotiating with the various owners of the site and in June 2019 commissioned Graham and Sibbald Chartered Surveyors to negotiate with the owners on the association’s behalf and negotiations have continued since then.